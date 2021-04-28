China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1,696,904 shares of the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:CLEU) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.84, and it changed around $0.23 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.45 Million. CLEU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.46, offering almost -172.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.93% since then. We note from China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.69 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.66 Million.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU): Trading Information

Instantly CLEU has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.05- on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.01% year-to-date, but still up 0.1195 over the last five days. On the other hand, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) is -0.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 174.5 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 47.68 day(s).

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -35.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.36% of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited shares, and 0% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0%. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stock is held by 1 institutions, with UBS Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.01% of the shares, which is about 448 shares worth $1.73 Thousand.