Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 1,411,996 shares of the Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.49, and it changed around $0.48 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.62 Billion. BRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.53, offering almost -0.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.3, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.09% since then. We note from Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.56 Million.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended BRX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX): Trading Information Today

Instantly BRX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $22.53 on Wednesday, Apr 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.36% year-to-date, but still up 0.0448 over the last five days. On the other hand, Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) is 0.1% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.24 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.22 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.13, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -6.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRX is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $24. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +6.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) projections and forecasts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +84.49 percent over the past six months and at a 11.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.2%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 333.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $269.7 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. to make $270.15 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $282.3 Million and $247.62 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.9%. Brixmor Property Group Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -55.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

BRX Dividend Yield

Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.96 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.86. It is important to note, however, that the 3.96% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 5.79% per year.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.49% of Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares, and 102.6% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.1%. Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock is held by 428 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 14.31% of the shares, which is about 42.48 Million shares worth $703.03 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 12.42% or 36.89 Million shares worth $610.48 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 13241737 shares worth $224.18 Million, making up 4.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.41 Million shares worth around $139.13 Million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.