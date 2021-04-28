British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 4,024,766 shares of the British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.51, and it changed around -$0.4 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $85.41 Billion. BTI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.58, offering almost -10.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.6, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.76% since then. We note from British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.48 Million.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BTI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. British American Tobacco p.l.c. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI): Trading Information Today

Although BTI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $38.53 on Thursday, Apr 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.01% year-to-date, but still down -0.0215 over the last five days. On the other hand, British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) is -0.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.53 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.63 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.12, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 33.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTI is forecast to be at a low of $50.12 and a high of $50.12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +33.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 33.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.5%. British American Tobacco p.l.c. earnings are expected to increase by 10.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.5% per year for the next five years.

BTI Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.87 percent and its annual dividend per share was $2.98. It is important to note, however, that the 7.87% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 5.3% per year.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.26% of British American Tobacco p.l.c. shares, and 6.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.21%. British American Tobacco p.l.c. stock is held by 546 institutions, with Orbis Allan Gray Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.88% of the shares, which is about 20.16 Million shares worth $755.75 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 0.47% or 10.83 Million shares worth $406.03 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Capital Income Builder, Inc. and American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 5339964 shares worth $206.87 Million, making up 0.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund held roughly 3.92 Million shares worth around $151.85 Million, which represents about 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.