Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 8,401,387 shares of the Boston Scientific Corporation(NYSE:BSX) were traded, and its beta was 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.41, and it changed around $0.14 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $60.24 Billion. BSX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.76, offering almost -0.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.21% since then. We note from Boston Scientific Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.67 Million.

Boston Scientific Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended BSX as a Hold, whereas 22 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Boston Scientific Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX): Trading Information

Instantly BSX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $42.94 on Friday, Apr 23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.18% year-to-date, but still up 0.0311 over the last five days. On the other hand, Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) is 0.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.61 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 3.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BSX is forecast to be at a low of $39 and a high of $52. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +22.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) projections and forecasts

Boston Scientific Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +14.1 percent over the past six months and at a 59.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +10.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 337.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.62 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 23 analysts expect Boston Scientific Corporation to make $2.76 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.54 Billion and $2Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 37.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.6%. Boston Scientific Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -119.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 11.22% per year for the next five years.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.25% of Boston Scientific Corporation shares, and 93.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.29%. Boston Scientific Corporation stock is held by 1249 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.4% of the shares, which is about 133.51 Million shares worth $4.8 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.8% or 110.78 Million shares worth $3.98 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 41502430 shares worth $1.47 Billion, making up 2.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 40.38 Million shares worth around $1.45 Billion, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.