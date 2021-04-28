Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 1,213,975 shares of the Benitec Biopharma Inc.(NASDAQ:BNTC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.14, and it changed around -$1.34 or -0.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.44 Million. BNTC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.389, offering almost -320.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.3, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.44% since then. We note from Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.84 Million.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BNTC as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Benitec Biopharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC): Trading Information Today

Although BNTC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -24.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.86- on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.37% year-to-date, but still down -0.1329 over the last five days. On the other hand, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) is -0.2% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 232.02 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 81.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 238.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BNTC is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $14. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +238.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 238.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Benitec Biopharma Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.04% of Benitec Biopharma Inc. shares, and 13.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.45%. Benitec Biopharma Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Hudson Bay Capital Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.24% of the shares, which is about 108Thousand shares worth $323.99 Thousand.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC, with 1.93% or 93Thousand shares worth $480.81 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 9459 shares worth $29.8 Thousand, making up 0.2% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund held roughly 700 shares worth around $2.1 Thousand, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.