Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 3,128,710 shares of the Autolus Therapeutics plc(NASDAQ:AUTL) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.04, and it changed around $0.19 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $425.86 Million. AUTL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.19, offering almost -184.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.1, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.56% since then. We note from Autolus Therapeutics plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 694.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 862.09 Million.

Autolus Therapeutics plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AUTL as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Autolus Therapeutics plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.6 for the current quarter.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL): Trading Information

Instantly AUTL has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.42- on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.32% year-to-date, but still up 0.1615 over the last five days. On the other hand, Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.28 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 153.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUTL is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $28. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +363.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $340Million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc to make $340Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $338Million and $293Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -53.5%. Autolus Therapeutics plc earnings are expected to increase by 4.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.58% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares, and 25.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.31%. Autolus Therapeutics plc stock is held by 58 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.19% of the shares, which is about 2.96 Million shares worth $26.42 Million.

Polygon Management Limited, with 3.05% or 2.15 Million shares worth $19.22 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 4178494 shares worth $37.36 Million, making up 5.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 1.07 Million shares worth around $7.9 Million, which represents about 1.52% of the total shares outstanding.