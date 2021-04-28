Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Stock Forecast 2021: $¥38.93 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 9,479,098 shares of the Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.01, and it changed around $0.49 or 0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $453.71 Million. JG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11, offering almost -174.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.4, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.09% since then. We note from Aurora Mobile Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.51 Million.
Aurora Mobile Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended JG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Aurora Mobile Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG): Trading Information Today
Instantly JG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.56- on Wednesday, Apr 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.13% year-to-date, but still up 0.1958 over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) is -0.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 563.82 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 160.63 day (s).
Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Aurora Mobile Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -103.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.43% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares, and 22.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.25%. Aurora Mobile Limited stock is held by 16 institutions, with IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.88% of the shares, which is about 10.98 Million shares worth $39.08 Million.
FIL LTD, with 8.66% or 8Million shares worth $28.47 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Direxion Fds-Direxion Work From Home ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 567252 shares worth $2.4 Million, making up 0.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 39.29 Thousand shares worth around $166.2 Thousand, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.
