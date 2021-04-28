Are HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 1,578,776 shares of the HDFC Bank Limited(NYSE:HDB) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $74.4, and it changed around $2.3 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $109.45 Billion. HDB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $84.7, offering almost -13.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.08% since then. We note from HDFC Bank Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 Million.

HDFC Bank Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 46 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HDB as a Hold, whereas 38 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. HDFC Bank Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB): Trading Information Today

Instantly HDB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.2% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $74.14 on Wednesday, Apr 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still up 0.0824 over the last five days. On the other hand, HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is -0.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.47 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.37, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -5.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HDB is forecast to be at a low of $54.47 and a high of $80.49. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +8.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) projections and forecasts

HDFC Bank Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +19.45 percent over the past six months and at a 21.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +18% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.6%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.05%. HDFC Bank Limited earnings are expected to increase by 24% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 23.8% per year for the next five years.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of HDFC Bank Limited shares, and 19.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.77%. HDFC Bank Limited stock is held by 740 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.97% of the shares, which is about 36.17 Million shares worth $2.61 Billion.

WCM Investment Management, LLC, with 1.89% or 34.74 Million shares worth $2.51 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 12231254 shares worth $881.87 Million, making up 0.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 9.61 Million shares worth around $746.91 Million, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.