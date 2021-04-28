Are Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 6,450,290 shares of the Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NASDAQ:AUPH) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.39, and it changed around -$0.73 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.57 Billion. AUPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.5, offering almost -65.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.07% since then. We note from Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.82 Million.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AUPH as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH): Trading Information

Although AUPH has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.20 on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.1% year-to-date, but still up 0.0438 over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.53 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.1, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 134.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUPH is forecast to be at a low of $17.9 and a high of $35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +182.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 44.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) projections and forecasts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.88 percent over the past six months and at a 28.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +36.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 81.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 142.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $40Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $20Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jun 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $30Million and $31Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -35.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -53% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.24% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 50.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.65%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 213 institutions, with Healthcor Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.44% of the shares, which is about 6.94 Million shares worth $95.94 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 4.52% or 5.76 Million shares worth $79.7 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 1495486 shares worth $20.94 Million, making up 1.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund held roughly 1.42 Million shares worth around $19.85 Million, which represents about 1.11% of the total shares outstanding.