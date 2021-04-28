Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 5,725,839 shares of the Apartment Investment and Management Company(NYSE:AIV) were traded, and its beta was 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.72, and it changed around $0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1Billion. AIV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.79, offering almost -1.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.19% since then. We note from Apartment Investment and Management Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.99 Million.

Apartment Investment and Management Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AIV as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Apartment Investment and Management Company is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV): Trading Information

Instantly AIV has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.83- on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.27% year-to-date, but still up 0.05 over the last five days. On the other hand, Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.47 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.09, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -39.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AIV is forecast to be at a low of $4.09 and a high of $4.09. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -39.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -39.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) projections and forecasts

Apartment Investment and Management Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +84.53 percent over the past six months. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -275% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -134.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 475.1%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.1%. Apartment Investment and Management Company earnings are expected to decrease by -101.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 7.1% per year for the next five years.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.05% of Apartment Investment and Management Company shares, and 94.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.97%. Apartment Investment and Management Company stock is held by 401 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.97% of the shares, which is about 20.84 Million shares worth $110.04 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 13.66% or 20.39 Million shares worth $107.65 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 9061833 shares worth $47.85 Million, making up 6.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 6.65 Million shares worth around $30.55 Million, which represents about 4.46% of the total shares outstanding.