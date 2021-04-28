America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 1,452,346 shares of the America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.25, and it changed around -$0.28 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.33 Billion. AMX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.24, offering almost -6.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.98% since then. We note from America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.76 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.39 Million.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AMX as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX): Trading Information Today

Although AMX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $14.80 on Thursday, Apr 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.02% year-to-date, but still down -0.0185 over the last five days. On the other hand, America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.14 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.22 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $366.86, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2474.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMX is forecast to be at a low of $320 and a high of $439.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +2982.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2145.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) projections and forecasts

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +12.81 percent over the past six months and at a 96.72% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +173.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.56 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. to make $12.49 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.51 Billion and $10.8 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9%. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. earnings are expected to increase by 28.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 9.33% per year for the next five years.

AMX Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.56 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.37. It is important to note, however, that the 2.56% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.26% per year.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. shares, and 10.7% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.7%. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. stock is held by 372 institutions, with Capital International Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.11% of the shares, which is about 70.63 Million shares worth $1.03 Billion.

Lazard Asset Management LLC, with 1.19% or 27.12 Million shares worth $394.3 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 30228326 shares worth $410.5 Million, making up 1.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 12.12 Million shares worth around $164.53 Million, which represents about 0.53% of the total shares outstanding.