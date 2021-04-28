Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 4,486,281 shares of the Amcor plc(NYSE:AMCR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.67, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.23 Billion. AMCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.4, offering almost -6.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.76% since then. We note from Amcor plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.91 Million.

Amcor plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended AMCR as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Amcor plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR): Trading Information

Although AMCR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.6% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.01 on Wednesday, Apr 21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.01% year-to-date, but still down -0.016 over the last five days. On the other hand, Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44.24 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.55, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 7.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMCR is forecast to be at a low of $11.43 and a high of $14.73. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +26.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Amcor plc (AMCR) projections and forecasts

Amcor plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +6.38 percent over the past six months and at a 12.5% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +13.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.25 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Amcor plc to make $3.29 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.14 Billion and $3.14 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7%. Amcor plc earnings are expected to increase by 6.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 7.43% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

AMCR Dividend Yield

Amcor plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 04, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.01 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.47. It is important to note, however, that the 4.01% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.22% of Amcor plc shares, and 37.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.07%. Amcor plc stock is held by 733 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.9% of the shares, which is about 107.75 Million shares worth $1.27 Billion.

State Street Corporation, with 5.39% or 84.26 Million shares worth $991.75 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 31428889 shares worth $369.92 Million, making up 2.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF held roughly 23.1 Million shares worth around $269.75 Million, which represents about 1.48% of the total shares outstanding.