Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 2,172,105 shares of the Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.32, and it changed around $0.02 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.88 Billion. ATUS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.3, offering almost -8.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.97, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.8% since then. We note from Altice USA, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.56 Million.

Altice USA, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended ATUS as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Altice USA, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter.

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS): Trading Information Today

Instantly ATUS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $35.96 on Thursday, Apr 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.07% year-to-date, but still down -0.0003 over the last five days. On the other hand, Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) is 0.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 43.05 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.44 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 17.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATUS is forecast to be at a low of $28 and a high of $55. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +55.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.48 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Altice USA, Inc. to make $2.52 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.45 Billion and $2.47 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Altice USA, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 256.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 57.7% per year for the next five years.

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.63% of Altice USA, Inc. shares, and 105.4% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 132.79%. Altice USA, Inc. stock is held by 542 institutions, with Soroban Capital Partners LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.55% of the shares, which is about 31Million shares worth $1.17 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.93% or 23.33 Million shares worth $883.38 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 11589388 shares worth $377Million, making up 2.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.48 Million shares worth around $283.33 Million, which represents about 1.58% of the total shares outstanding.