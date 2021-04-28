Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 622,219 shares of the Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.35, and it changed around -$2.45 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.88 Billion. ALLO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $55, offering almost -64.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.58% since then. We note from Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 489.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 878.81 Million.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ALLO as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.46 for the current quarter.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO): Trading Information Today

Although ALLO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $35.88 on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.32% year-to-date, but still down -0.0504 over the last five days. On the other hand, Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.63 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.46, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 48.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALLO is forecast to be at a low of $34 and a high of $71. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +112.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -13.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1% per year for the next five years.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.76% of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 64.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.33%. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 256 institutions, with Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.23% of the shares, which is about 18.72 Million shares worth $472.4 Million.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 8.93% or 12.64 Million shares worth $319.04 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 13323916 shares worth $470.33 Million, making up 9.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 3.77 Million shares worth around $95.21 Million, which represents about 2.67% of the total shares outstanding.