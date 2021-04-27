ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1,702,262 shares of the ZK International Group Co., Ltd.(NASDAQ:ZKIN) were traded, and its beta was 1.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.95, and it changed around $1.04 or 0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $123.48 Million. ZKIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.6, offering almost -110.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.2% since then. We note from ZK International Group Co., Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.66 Million.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN): Trading Information

Instantly ZKIN has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.6% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.04- on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.68% year-to-date, but still up 0.2613 over the last five days. On the other hand, ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) is -0.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.39 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.3 day(s).

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.4%. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -110.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.43% of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. shares, and 2.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.36%. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.94% of the shares, which is about 413.07 Thousand shares worth $1.07 Million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.23% or 48.23 Thousand shares worth $124.92 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Steel ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 14823 shares worth $138.15 Thousand, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 8.12 Thousand shares worth around $48.78 Thousand, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.