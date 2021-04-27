ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 552,242 shares of the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.(NYSE:ZIM) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.61, and it changed around $0.54 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4Billion. ZIM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.77, offering almost -3.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 67.23% since then. We note from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 917.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 960.27 Million.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ZIM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $4.53 for the current quarter.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.58, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -2.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZIM is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $45. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +30.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -42.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 66.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.36% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, and 6.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.87%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Mivtachim The Workers Social Ins Fd Ltd. (Under Special Management) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.47% of the shares, which is about 2.84 Million shares worth $69.03 Million.