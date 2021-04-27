ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In? – Marketing Sentinel

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 552,242 shares of the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.(NYSE:ZIM) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.61, and it changed around $0.54 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4Billion. ZIM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.77, offering almost -3.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 67.23% since then. We note from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 917.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 960.27 Million.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ZIM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $4.53 for the current quarter.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.58, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -2.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZIM is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $45. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +30.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -42.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 66.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.36% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, and 6.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.87%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Mivtachim The Workers Social Ins Fd Ltd. (Under Special Management) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.47% of the shares, which is about 2.84 Million shares worth $69.03 Million.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Best Morning Financial Newsletter... 100% Free

Best stocks ideas

Analysts’ Upgrades & Downgrades

Important Earnings

Insider Watchlist

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.