Why X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 1,557,658 shares of the X Financial(NYSE:XYF) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.02, and it changed around $1.13 or 0.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $206.9 Million. XYF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.9, offering almost -46.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.93% since then. We note from X Financial’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 161.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 165.08 Million.

X Financial stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended XYF as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. X Financial is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF): Trading Information

Instantly XYF has showed a green trend with a performance of 39.1% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.27- on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.01% year-to-date, but still up 0.4889 over the last five days. On the other hand, X Financial (NYSE:XYF) is 0.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.85 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.1, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 26.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XYF is forecast to be at a low of $5.1 and a high of $5.1. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +26.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

X Financial (XYF) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. X Financial earnings are expected to decrease by -16.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 29.31% per year for the next five years.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.26% of X Financial shares, and 1.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.76%. X Financial stock is held by 12 institutions, with Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.87% of the shares, which is about 315.73 Thousand shares worth $631.46 Thousand.

AWH Capital, L.P., with 1.61% or 176.91 Thousand shares worth $353.82 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.