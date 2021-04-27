Why Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 1,498,175 shares of the Top Ships Inc.(NASDAQ:TOPS) were traded, and its beta was 0.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.67, and it changed around $0.15 or 0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.52 Million. TOPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10, offering almost -498.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.11% since then. We note from Top Ships Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.69 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.92 Million.

Top Ships Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TOPS as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Top Ships Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS): Trading Information

Instantly TOPS has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.69 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.38% year-to-date, but still up 0.1517 over the last five days. On the other hand, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) is -0.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.26 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 498.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TOPS is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +498.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 498.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -52.96%. Top Ships Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 13.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Top Ships Inc. shares, and 0.5% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.5%. Top Ships Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.2% of the shares, which is about 78.21 Thousand shares worth $94.63 Thousand.

Squarepoint Ops LLC, with 0.13% or 50.3 Thousand shares worth $60.86 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.