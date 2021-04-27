Why Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021 – Marketing Sentinel

Why Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 215,000,000 shares of the Naked Brand Group Limited(NASDAQ:NAKD) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.74, and it changed around $0.17 or 0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $453.08 Million. NAKD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.4, offering almost -359.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.0661, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 91.07% since then. We note from Naked Brand Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 44.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 201.31 Million.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD): Trading Information

Instantly NAKD has showed a green trend with a performance of 29.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.749 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.83% year-to-date, but still up 0.3237 over the last five days. On the other hand, Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39.66 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.2 day(s).

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.5%. Naked Brand Group Limited earnings are expected to increase by 58% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.2% of Naked Brand Group Limited shares, and 0.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.35%. Naked Brand Group Limited stock is held by 24 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.1% of the shares, which is about 493.07 Thousand shares worth $94.67 Thousand.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.03% or 153.76 Thousand shares worth $29.52 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

