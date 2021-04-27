Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Hot With A 46.5% Increase

In today’s recent session, 9,386,552 shares of the Viatris Inc.(NASDAQ:VTRS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.32, and it changed around -$0.23 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.11 Billion. VTRS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.24, offering almost -44.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 0.75% since then. We note from Viatris Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.33 Million.

Viatris Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended VTRS as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Viatris Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.8 for the current quarter.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.79, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 41.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VTRS is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $24. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +80.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) projections and forecasts

Viatris Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.14 percent over the past six months. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -11.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -22.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 46.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.18 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Viatris Inc. to make $4.33 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $2.62 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 59.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.6%. Viatris Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -11.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -3.65% per year for the next five years.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.47% of Viatris Inc. shares, and 79.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.55%. Viatris Inc. stock is held by 1580 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.69% of the shares, which is about 129.07 Million shares worth $2.42 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.42% or 89.53 Million shares worth $1.68 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 59235741 shares worth $1.01 Billion, making up 4.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 34.51 Million shares worth around $646.79 Million, which represents about 2.86% of the total shares outstanding.