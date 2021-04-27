Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 4,747,675 shares of the Velodyne Lidar, Inc.(NASDAQ:VLDR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.89, and it changed around $0.89 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.98 Billion. VLDR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.5, offering almost -118.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.1% since then. We note from Velodyne Lidar, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.54 Million.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended VLDR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR): Trading Information

Instantly VLDR has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $15.57 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.35% year-to-date, but still up 0.059 over the last five days. On the other hand, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) is 0.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.83 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.44, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 30.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VLDR is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +101.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -101.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.