United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) Stock Forecast 2021: $30 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 20,421,489 shares of the United States Steel Corporation(NYSE:X) were traded, and its beta was 2.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.75, and it changed around $1.04 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.29 Billion. X currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.4, offering almost -10.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.3, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.55% since then. We note from United States Steel Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 37.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.92 Million.

United States Steel Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended X as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. United States Steel Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X): Trading Information

Instantly X has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $24.96 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.48% year-to-date, but still up 0.0836 over the last five days. On the other hand, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32.34 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.76, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -12.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that X is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +21.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -43.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

United States Steel Corporation (X) projections and forecasts

United States Steel Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +164.42 percent over the past six months and at a -216.7% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.6%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +224.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 171.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 60.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.68 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect United States Steel Corporation to make $4.3 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.75 Billion and $2.09 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 105.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12%. United States Steel Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -61.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 8% per year for the next five years.

X Dividend Yield

United States Steel Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 29, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.17 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.17% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.01% per year.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.06% of United States Steel Corporation shares, and 52.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.65%. United States Steel Corporation stock is held by 425 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.89% of the shares, which is about 26.58 Million shares worth $445.82 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.89% or 18.53 Million shares worth $310.7 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 7087381 shares worth $185.48 Million, making up 2.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 6.39 Million shares worth around $167.12 Million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.