TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 950,806 shares of the TripAdvisor, Inc.(NASDAQ:TRIP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.91, and it changed around $0.16 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.57 Billion. TRIP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.95, offering almost -32.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.29% since then. We note from TripAdvisor, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.3 Million.

TripAdvisor, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended TRIP as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. TripAdvisor, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP): Trading Information Today

Instantly TRIP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $52.00 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.7% year-to-date, but still up 0.0312 over the last five days. On the other hand, TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) is -0.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.93 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -12.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRIP is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $62. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +26.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -59.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) projections and forecasts

TripAdvisor, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +134.94 percent over the past six months and at a -108.06% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.8%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -557.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 85.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $120.36 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. to make $184.82 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $278Million and $59Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -56.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 213.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.1%. TripAdvisor, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -320.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -14% per year for the next five years.

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.34% of TripAdvisor, Inc. shares, and 84.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.9%. TripAdvisor, Inc. stock is held by 439 institutions, with PAR Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.59% of the shares, which is about 11.7 Million shares worth $336.81 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.77% or 8.26 Million shares worth $237.69 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2603110 shares worth $140.02 Million, making up 2.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.43 Million shares worth around $69.88 Million, which represents about 1.99% of the total shares outstanding.