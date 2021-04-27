Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 2,776,930 shares of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited(NYSE:TSM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $120.4, and it changed around -$1.12 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $560.01 Billion. TSM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $142.2, offering almost -18.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $49.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.99% since then. We note from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12Million.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended TSM as a Hold, whereas 25 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM): Trading Information Today

Although TSM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $121.6 on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.11% year-to-date, but still up 0.0482 over the last five days. On the other hand, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.74 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $147.61, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 22.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TSM is forecast to be at a low of $85 and a high of $200. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +66.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) projections and forecasts

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +37.76 percent over the past six months and at a 20.06% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +16.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.06 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited to make $14.28 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.38 Billion and $12.14 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited earnings are expected to increase by 50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.9% per year for the next five years.

TSM Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.44 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.75. It is important to note, however, that the 1.44% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares, and 18.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.94%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock is held by 1764 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.93% of the shares, which is about 48.29 Million shares worth $5.27 Billion.

Sanders Capital, Llc, with 0.85% or 44.06 Million shares worth $4.8 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Balanced Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 29760100 shares worth $3.52 Billion, making up 0.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 19.51 Million shares worth around $2.37 Billion, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.