Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1,203,240 shares of the Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:SNDX) were traded, and its beta was 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.98, and it changed around $0.51 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $740.41 Million. SNDX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.85, offering almost -74.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.24% since then. We note from Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 880.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 680.52 Million.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SNDX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.65 for the current quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX): Trading Information

Instantly SNDX has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.3% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $17.66 on Tuesday, Apr 20 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.28% year-to-date, but still down -0.1754 over the last five days. On the other hand, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) is -0.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.79 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 85.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNDX is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $32. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +100.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 56.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) projections and forecasts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +5.55 percent over the past six months and at a 22.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.3%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -16.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -52.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $220Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to make $220Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $379Million and $379Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -42%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -42%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.8%. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -1.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.74% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 103.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.92%. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 201 institutions, with Avidity Partners Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.86% of the shares, which is about 3.31 Million shares worth $73.57 Million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 5.42% or 2.62 Million shares worth $58.17 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2145381 shares worth $47.97 Million, making up 4.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund held roughly 1.95 Million shares worth around $43.28 Million, which represents about 4.03% of the total shares outstanding.