Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 4,634,474 shares of the Synchrony Financial(NYSE:SYF) have been traded, and its beta is 1.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.76, and it changed around -$0.71 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.65 Billion. SYF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.61, offering almost -6.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.6% since then. We note from Synchrony Financial’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.87 Million.

Synchrony Financial stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SYF as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Synchrony Financial is expected to report earnings per share of $1.38 for the current quarter.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF): Trading Information Today

Although SYF has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $41.80 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.17% year-to-date, but still up 0.0268 over the last five days. On the other hand, Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.41 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.22, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 20.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SYF is forecast to be at a low of $40 and a high of $59. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +44.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) projections and forecasts

Synchrony Financial share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +48.32 percent over the past six months and at a 122.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +206.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2100% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.62 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Synchrony Financial to make $3.6 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.89 Billion and $3.61 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3%. Synchrony Financial earnings are expected to decrease by -59.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 3.05% per year for the next five years.

SYF Dividend Yield

Synchrony Financial’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.12 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.88. It is important to note, however, that the 2.12% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.37% of Synchrony Financial shares, and 99.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.89%. Synchrony Financial stock is held by 955 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.76% of the shares, which is about 62.58 Million shares worth $2.17 Billion.

Capital World Investors, with 8.72% or 50.72 Million shares worth $1.76 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 22015000 shares worth $895.13 Million, making up 3.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 15.63 Million shares worth around $542.46 Million, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.