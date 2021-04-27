Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1,337,311 shares of the Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.(NYSE:STPK) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $26, and it changed around $0.14 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.14 Billion. STPK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.49, offering almost -98.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.6, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.08% since then. We note from Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.3 Million.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended STPK as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK): Trading Information

Instantly STPK has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $26.90 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.27% year-to-date, but still up 0.0643 over the last five days. On the other hand, Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) is -0.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.64 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 157.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STPK is forecast to be at a low of $67 and a high of $67. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +157.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 157.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.72% of Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. shares, and 75.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.52%. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. stock is held by 91 institutions, with William Blair Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 14.32% of the shares, which is about 5.49 Million shares worth $112.4 Million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with 6.24% or 2.39 Million shares worth $48.97 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio and Blair (William) Mutual Funds, Inc.-Small Mid Cap Growth were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1308399 shares worth $26.77 Million, making up 3.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blair (William) Mutual Funds, Inc.-Small Mid Cap Growth held roughly 952.09 Thousand shares worth around $32.54 Million, which represents about 2.48% of the total shares outstanding.