Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 705,309 shares of the Star Bulk Carriers Corp.(NASDAQ:SBLK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.08, and it changed around -$0.06 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.8 Billion. SBLK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.91, offering almost -4.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 78.65% since then. We note from Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 845.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 Million.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SBLK as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK): Trading Information Today

Although SBLK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.91 on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.06% year-to-date, but still up 0.1045 over the last five days. On the other hand, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) is 0.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 579.96 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 436.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.21, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 0.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SBLK is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $27. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +49.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -44.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) projections and forecasts

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +162.14 percent over the past six months and at a 1423.53% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +287% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 621.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $169.23 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. to make $200.63 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $105.55 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 60.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15%. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 158% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.72% of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares, and 59.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.51%. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock is held by 80 institutions, with Oaktree Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 39.3% of the shares, which is about 39.01 Million shares worth $344.42 Million.

Jefferies Group Inc, with 7.19% or 7.13 Million shares worth $63Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Balanced Fund and Fidelity Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 1952835 shares worth $27.5 Million, making up 1.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Value Fund held roughly 447.45 Thousand shares worth around $6.3 Million, which represents about 0.45% of the total shares outstanding.