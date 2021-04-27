Shares Of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 38.25%

In today’s recent session, 3,417,151 shares of the Las Vegas Sands Corp.(NYSE:LVS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $60.4, and it changed around $1.1 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.46 Billion. LVS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.77, offering almost -10.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $40.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.26% since then. We note from Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.44 Million.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended LVS as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Las Vegas Sands Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS): Trading Information Today

Instantly LVS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $61.19 on Wednesday, Apr 21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.01% year-to-date, but still up 0.0215 over the last five days. On the other hand, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.6 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.32, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 13.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LVS is forecast to be at a low of $54 and a high of $83.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +38.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) projections and forecasts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +19.05 percent over the past six months and at a -100.94% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +85.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 120.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 96.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.45 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. to make $1.99 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $98Million and $586Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1378.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 240.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.7%. Las Vegas Sands Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -163% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -6.25% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.19% of Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares, and 39.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.1%. Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock is held by 976 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.43% of the shares, which is about 26.17 Million shares worth $1.56 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.55% or 19.52 Million shares worth $1.16 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 10756189 shares worth $641.07 Million, making up 1.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 6.58 Million shares worth around $392.24 Million, which represents about 0.86% of the total shares outstanding.