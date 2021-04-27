Shares Of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 55.44%

In today’s recent session, 3,276,569 shares of the Delta Air Lines, Inc.(NYSE:DAL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $46.32, and it changed around -$0.29 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.57 Billion. DAL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.28, offering almost -12.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.2% since then. We note from Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.31 Million.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL): Trading Information Today
Although DAL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $47.10 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.7%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.15% year-to-date, but still up 0.0416 over the last five days. On the other hand, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.82 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.11 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.28, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 19.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DAL is forecast to be at a low of $35 and a high of $72. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +55.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.4%. Delta Air Lines, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -366.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.32% of Delta Air Lines, Inc. shares, and 66.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.24%. Delta Air Lines, Inc. stock is held by 1279 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.19% of the shares, which is about 65.2 Million shares worth $2.62 Billion.
Blackrock Inc., with 5.58% or 35.68 Million shares worth $1.43 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 17999067 shares worth $723.74 Million, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 14.41 Million shares worth around $579.26 Million, which represents about 2.25% of the total shares outstanding.
