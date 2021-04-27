Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 901,263 shares of the Sequans Communications S.A.(NYSE:SQNS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.8, and it changed around -$0.53 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $192.25 Million. SQNS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.57, offering almost -65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.87, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.28% since then. We note from Sequans Communications S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 379.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 496.27 Million.

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS): Trading Information Today

Although SQNS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.40- on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.04% year-to-date, but still up 0.0582 over the last five days. On the other hand, Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.77 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 117.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SQNS is forecast to be at a low of $11 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +158.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 89.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.9%. Sequans Communications S.A. earnings are expected to decrease by -25.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 0.35% per year for the next five years.

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.94% of Sequans Communications S.A. shares, and 40.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.08%. Sequans Communications S.A. stock is held by 44 institutions, with Bpifrance SA being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.53% of the shares, which is about 3.38 Million shares worth $20.41 Million.

AWM Investment Company, Inc., with 9.07% or 3.21 Million shares worth $19.42 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual of America Investment Corp-Small Cap Value Fund and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 224330 shares worth $1.35 Million, making up 0.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF held roughly 21.4 Thousand shares worth around $129.26 Thousand, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.