Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 901,263 shares of the Sequans Communications S.A.(NYSE:SQNS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.8, and it changed around -$0.53 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $192.25 Million. SQNS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.57, offering almost -65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.87, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.28% since then. We note from Sequans Communications S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 379.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 496.27 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS): Trading Information Today
Although SQNS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.40- on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.04% year-to-date, but still up 0.0582 over the last five days. On the other hand, Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.77 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 117.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SQNS is forecast to be at a low of $11 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +158.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 89.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.9%. Sequans Communications S.A. earnings are expected to decrease by -25.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 0.35% per year for the next five years.
Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.94% of Sequans Communications S.A. shares, and 40.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.08%. Sequans Communications S.A. stock is held by 44 institutions, with Bpifrance SA being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.53% of the shares, which is about 3.38 Million shares worth $20.41 Million.
AWM Investment Company, Inc., with 9.07% or 3.21 Million shares worth $19.42 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Mutual of America Investment Corp-Small Cap Value Fund and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 224330 shares worth $1.35 Million, making up 0.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF held roughly 21.4 Thousand shares worth around $129.26 Thousand, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.
A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market
Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...
Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.
Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.
Sponsored