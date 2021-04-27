Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1,530,553 shares of the Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:RIGL) were traded, and its beta was 1.5. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.9, and it changed around $0.25 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $663.47 Million. RIGL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.5, offering almost -41.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.82% since then. We note from Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.85 Million.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended RIGL as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 117.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIGL is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $11. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +182.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 79.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) projections and forecasts

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +56 percent over the past six months and at a -94.44% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.1%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -100% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 230% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 44%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $31.05 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to make $68.1 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $55.76 Million and $13.75 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -44.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 395.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.2%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 55.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.17% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 85.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.39%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 215 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 12.29% of the shares, which is about 20.91 Million shares worth $73.2 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Blackrock Inc., with 10.28% or 17.49 Million shares worth $61.23 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 10250495 shares worth $42.54 Million, making up 6.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 9.23 Million shares worth around $31.55 Million, which represents about 5.42% of the total shares outstanding.