REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 360,787 shares of the REV Group, Inc.(NYSE:REVG) have been traded, and its beta is 2.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.38, and it changed around $0.05 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.36 Billion. REVG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.05, offering almost -3.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 81.67% since then. We note from REV Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 349.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 358.87 Million.

REV Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended REVG as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. REV Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG): Trading Information Today

Instantly REVG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $22.23 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.41% year-to-date, but still up 0.1055 over the last five days. On the other hand, REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) is 0.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 759.15 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.87, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -21.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that REVG is forecast to be at a low of $9.2 and a high of $22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +2.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -56.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

REV Group, Inc. (REVG) projections and forecasts

REV Group, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +156.99 percent over the past six months and at a 553.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +322.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 180% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $636.19 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect REV Group, Inc. to make $640.74 Million in revenue for the quarter ending July 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $546.31 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.5%. REV Group, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -175.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

REVG Dividend Yield

REV Group, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 07 – June 11, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.68 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.2. It is important to note, however, that the 4.68% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.62% of REV Group, Inc. shares, and 95.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.6%. REV Group, Inc. stock is held by 152 institutions, with AIP, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 52.17% of the shares, which is about 33.77 Million shares worth $297.55 Million.

Pzena Investment Management, LLC, with 7% or 4.53 Million shares worth $39.93 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 1024291 shares worth $10.58 Million, making up 1.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 719.12 Thousand shares worth around $6.34 Million, which represents about 1.11% of the total shares outstanding.