RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Stock Forecast 2021: $6.5 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 4,421,866 shares of the RealNetworks, Inc.(NASDAQ:RNWK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.63, and it changed around -$0.78 or -0.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $101.07 Million. RNWK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.66, offering almost -153.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 73.76% since then. We note from RealNetworks, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 600.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 Million.

RealNetworks, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended RNWK as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. RealNetworks, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK): Trading Information Today

Although RNWK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -22.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.66- on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.69% year-to-date, but still down -0.1775 over the last five days. On the other hand, RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) is -0.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.33 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 147.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RNWK is forecast to be at a low of $6.5 and a high of $6.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +147.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 147.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $33.11 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect RealNetworks, Inc. to make $30Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jun 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $29.73 Million and $31.05 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.1%. RealNetworks, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 68.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.75% of RealNetworks, Inc. shares, and 25.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.1%. RealNetworks, Inc. stock is held by 39 institutions, with Ariel Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.75% of the shares, which is about 3.38 Million shares worth $5.27 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 4.49% or 1.73 Million shares worth $2.71 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 585135 shares worth $912.81 Thousand, making up 1.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio held roughly 507.11 Thousand shares worth around $1.13 Million, which represents about 1.31% of the total shares outstanding.