Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 5,477,330 shares of the Paysafe Limited(NYSE:PSFE) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.95, and it changed around $0.45 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.1 Billion. PSFE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.57, offering almost -40.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.6, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.18% since then. We note from Paysafe Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.41 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.16 Million.
Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE): Trading Information
Instantly PSFE has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $14.07 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.08% year-to-date, but still up 0.069 over the last five days. On the other hand, Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) is -0.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.34 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 36.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PSFE is forecast to be at a low of $19 and a high of $19. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +36.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 36.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Paysafe Limited (PSFE) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Paysafe Limited earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Paysafe Limited shares, and 36.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.67%. Paysafe Limited stock is held by 144 institutions, with Campbell Capital Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.22% of the shares, which is about 317Thousand shares worth $4.28 Million.
Hennessy Advisors Inc, with 0.04% or 59Thousand shares worth $796.5 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and Hennessy Large Cap Financial Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 78303 shares worth $1.06 Million, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hennessy Large Cap Financial Fund held roughly 59Thousand shares worth around $796.5 Thousand, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.
