Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1,607,527 shares of the Ouster, Inc.(NYSE:OUST) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.21, and it changed around $0.6 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.75 Billion. OUST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.73, offering almost -73.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.8, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.6% since then. We note from Ouster, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 926.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 Million.

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST): Trading Information

Instantly OUST has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.35 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.24% year-to-date, but still up 0.2228 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.13 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 105.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OUST is forecast to be at a low of $17 and a high of $25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +144.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 66.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Ouster, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.