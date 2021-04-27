Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1,672,455 shares of the Nordic American Tankers Limited(NYSE:NAT) were traded, and its beta was 0.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.2, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $496.93 Million. NAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9, offering almost -181.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.06% since then. We note from Nordic American Tankers Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.19 Million.

Nordic American Tankers Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended NAT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Nordic American Tankers Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.76, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 17.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NAT is forecast to be at a low of $2.5 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +87.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) projections and forecasts

Nordic American Tankers Limited share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.44 percent over the past six months and at a -197.06% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.3%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -163% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -139.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -35.6%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.23 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited to make $29.12 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $83.32 Million and $93.77 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -70.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -68.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14%. Nordic American Tankers Limited earnings are expected to increase by 89.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5% per year for the next five years.

NAT Dividend Yield

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 17 – May 21, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 12.7 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.4. It is important to note, however, that the 12.7% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 10.99% per year.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.91% of Nordic American Tankers Limited shares, and 30.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.61%. Nordic American Tankers Limited stock is held by 188 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.92% of the shares, which is about 8.72 Million shares worth $25.73 Million.

Morgan Stanley, with 3.29% or 4.84 Million shares worth $14.27 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3723990 shares worth $12.1 Million, making up 2.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd held roughly 2.84 Million shares worth around $8.44 Million, which represents about 1.93% of the total shares outstanding.