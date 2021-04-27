NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1,101,054 shares of the NexGen Energy Ltd.(NYSE:NXE) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.51, and it changed around -$0.08 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.66 Billion. NXE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.27, offering almost -21.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.5% since then. We note from NexGen Energy Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.81 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 Million.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE): Trading Information

Although NXE has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.78- on Wednesday, Apr 21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.27% year-to-date, but still down -0.025 over the last five days. On the other hand, NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) is 0% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.25 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.18, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 76.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NXE is forecast to be at a low of $5.5 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +99.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 56.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. NexGen Energy Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.84% of NexGen Energy Ltd. shares, and 18.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.47%. NexGen Energy Ltd. stock is held by 121 institutions, with Falcon Edge Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.74% of the shares, which is about 7.25 Million shares worth $20.02 Million.

Old West Investment Management, LLC, with 1.44% or 6.01 Million shares worth $16.59 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 9156883 shares worth $25.73 Million, making up 2.2% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF held roughly 6.62 Million shares worth around $23.18 Million, which represents about 1.59% of the total shares outstanding.