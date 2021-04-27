New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 6,298,717 shares of the New Residential Investment Corp.(NYSE:NRZ) have been traded, and its beta is 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.47, and it changed around $0.12 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.88 Billion. NRZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.48, offering almost -9.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.3, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.38% since then. We note from New Residential Investment Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.22 Million.

New Residential Investment Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NRZ as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. New Residential Investment Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ): Trading Information Today

Instantly NRZ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.57 on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.05% year-to-date, but still up 0.0225 over the last five days. On the other hand, New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) is -0.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.27 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.14, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 15.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NRZ is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $13.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +28.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $242.86 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. to make $234.23 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $185.52 Million and $111.13 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 110.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.1%. New Residential Investment Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -362.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -5.46% per year for the next five years.

NRZ Dividend Yield

New Residential Investment Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 – May 07, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.67 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.8. It is important to note, however, that the 7.67% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 12.69% per year.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.45% of New Residential Investment Corp. shares, and 44.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.26%. New Residential Investment Corp. stock is held by 450 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.75% of the shares, which is about 36.18 Million shares worth $359.58 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.87% or 27.38 Million shares worth $272.18 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 13047899 shares worth $122.52 Million, making up 2.8% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 11.87 Million shares worth around $117.94 Million, which represents about 2.54% of the total shares outstanding.