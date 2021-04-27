NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 17,746,459 shares of the NetSol Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:NTWK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.79, and it changed around $1.48 or 0.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.56 Million. NTWK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.12, offering almost -5.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.59% since then. We note from NetSol Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 45.79 Million.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NTWK as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. NetSol Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK): Trading Information Today

Instantly NTWK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 34.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.12- on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.47% year-to-date, but still up 0.2933 over the last five days. On the other hand, NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) is 0.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.38 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 38.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NTWK is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +38.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 38.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NTWK) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.58 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect NetSol Technologies, Inc. to make $7.48 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jun 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $17.3 Million and $15.2 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -21.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -50.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.4%. NetSol Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -89.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 28% per year for the next five years.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.81% of NetSol Technologies, Inc. shares, and 23.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.4%. NetSol Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 29 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.98% of the shares, which is about 793.36 Thousand shares worth $3.01 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.08% or 463.14 Thousand shares worth $1.76 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 324689 shares worth $1.23 Million, making up 2.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 126.28 Thousand shares worth around $479.85 Thousand, which represents about 1.11% of the total shares outstanding.