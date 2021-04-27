Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 2,276,479 shares of the Morgan Stanley(NYSE:MS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $81.63, and it changed around $0.11 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $152.68 Billion. MS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $86.64, offering almost -6.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.47% since then. We note from Morgan Stanley’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.39 Million.

Morgan Stanley stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended MS as a Hold, whereas 19 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Morgan Stanley is expected to report earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS): Trading Information Today

Instantly MS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $82.42 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.19% year-to-date, but still up 0.0537 over the last five days. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.93 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $91.34, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 11.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MS is forecast to be at a low of $79 and a high of $117. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +43.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Morgan Stanley (MS) projections and forecasts

Morgan Stanley share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +57.47 percent over the past six months and at a 6.38% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.9%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -16.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -9.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.2%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.3%. Morgan Stanley earnings are expected to increase by 24.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.28% per year for the next five years.

MS Dividend Yield

Morgan Stanley’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 14 – July 19, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.72 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.4. It is important to note, however, that the 1.72% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.31% per year.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.52% of Morgan Stanley shares, and 65.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.78%. Morgan Stanley stock is held by 1857 institutions, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 20.16% of the shares, which is about 377.09 Million shares worth $25.84 Billion.

State Street Corporation, with 6.45% or 120.62 Million shares worth $8.27 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 40801449 shares worth $2.8 Billion, making up 2.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 28.64 Million shares worth around $1.96 Billion, which represents about 1.53% of the total shares outstanding.