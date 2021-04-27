MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1,067,092 shares of the MiMedx Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:MDXG) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.63, and it changed around -$0.58 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.11 Billion. MDXG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.44, offering almost -7.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.3, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.96% since then. We note from MiMedx Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 462.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 560.73 Million.

MiMedx Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MDXG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. MiMedx Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG): Trading Information

Although MDXG has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.65 on Friday, Apr 23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.17% year-to-date, but still down -0.0626 over the last five days. On the other hand, MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.11 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 69.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MDXG is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +88.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 50.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.8%. MiMedx Group, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -221.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.89% of MiMedx Group, Inc. shares, and 44.7% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.51%. MiMedx Group, Inc. stock is held by 116 institutions, with Essex Woodlands Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 17.51% of the shares, which is about 19.48 Million shares worth $176.88 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.65% or 4.06 Million shares worth $36.86 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2501200 shares worth $22.71 Million, making up 2.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.36 Million shares worth around $12.33 Million, which represents about 1.22% of the total shares outstanding.