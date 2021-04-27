Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 657,311 shares of the Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:MTNB) have been traded, and its beta is 2.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.93, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $184.68 Million. MTNB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.22, offering almost -138.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.64, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.18% since then. We note from Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.43 Million.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MTNB as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB): Trading Information Today

Instantly MTNB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.2% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.95 on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.31% year-to-date, but still up 0.0982 over the last five days. On the other hand, Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) is -0.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.83 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 222.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MTNB is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +330.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 115.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.8%. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.81% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. shares, and 21.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.26%. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 81 institutions, with Boxer Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.62% of the shares, which is about 11.48 Million shares worth $15.61 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.77% or 7.7 Million shares worth $10.47 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 5173894 shares worth $7.04 Million, making up 2.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.07 Million shares worth around $2.81 Million, which represents about 1.01% of the total shares outstanding.