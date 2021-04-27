Let’s Discuss The Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Forecast

In today’s recent session, 9,471,426 shares of the Micron Technology, Inc.(NASDAQ:MU) have been traded, and its beta is 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $88.61, and it changed around $0.77 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $99.69 Billion. MU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $95.75, offering almost -8.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $41.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.52% since then. We note from Micron Technology, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 25.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.64 Million.

Micron Technology, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended MU as a Hold, whereas 26 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Micron Technology, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU): Trading Information Today

Instantly MU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $90.19 on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.18% year-to-date, but still up 0.0168 over the last five days. On the other hand, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.78 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $119.32, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 34.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MU is forecast to be at a low of $90 and a high of $165. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +86.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) projections and forecasts

Micron Technology, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +61.53 percent over the past six months and at a 93.64% annual growth rate. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +98.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 97.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 26 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.1 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 26 analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. to make $7.81 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending August 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.31 Billion and $6.06 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.8%. Micron Technology, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -56.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 60.47% per year for the next five years.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.17% of Micron Technology, Inc. shares, and 85.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.02%. Micron Technology, Inc. stock is held by 1697 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.81% of the shares, which is about 87.62 Million shares worth $6.59 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.3% or 81.9 Million shares worth $6.16 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 31382969 shares worth $2.36 Billion, making up 2.8% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held roughly 28.47 Million shares worth around $2.14 Billion, which represents about 2.54% of the total shares outstanding.