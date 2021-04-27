Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 5,857,872 shares of the Kinder Morgan, Inc.(NYSE:KMI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.11, and it changed around $0.2 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.54 Billion. KMI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.97, offering almost -5.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.08% since then. We note from Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.29 Million.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 16 recommended KMI as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Kinder Morgan, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI): Trading Information Today

Instantly KMI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $17.14 on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.25% year-to-date, but still up 0.0347 over the last five days. On the other hand, Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.94 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.55, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KMI is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +28.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.7%. Kinder Morgan, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -95.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1.63% per year for the next five years.

KMI Dividend Yield

Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 20 – July 26, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.39 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 6.39% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.52% per year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.5% of Kinder Morgan, Inc. shares, and 62.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.34%. Kinder Morgan, Inc. stock is held by 1494 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.26% of the shares, which is about 164.47 Million shares worth $2.25 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.65% or 150.56 Million shares worth $2.06 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 54213080 shares worth $741.09 Million, making up 2.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 51.44 Million shares worth around $856.54 Million, which represents about 2.27% of the total shares outstanding.