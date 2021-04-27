iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Hot With A 9.9% Increase

In the last trading session, 17,816,773 shares of the iQIYI, Inc.(NASDAQ:IQ) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.73, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.15 Billion. IQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.97, offering almost -84.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.76% since then. We note from iQIYI, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 63.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.28 Million.

iQIYI, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended IQ as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. iQIYI, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.35 for the current quarter.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ): Trading Information

Instantly IQ has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $15.85 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.1% year-to-date, but still up 0.0487 over the last five days. On the other hand, iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) is -0.1% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 43.94 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.54 day(s).

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.16 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. to make $1.19 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.09 Billion and $1.1 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.5%. iQIYI, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 32.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5.75% per year for the next five years.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.3% of iQIYI, Inc. shares, and 74.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.85%. iQIYI, Inc. stock is held by 355 institutions, with Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.21% of the shares, which is about 38.65 Million shares worth $675.58 Million.

Morgan Stanley, with 8.41% or 31.84 Million shares worth $556.54 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 3376673 shares worth $73.78 Million, making up 0.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 3.37 Million shares worth around $73.58 Million, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.