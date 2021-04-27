If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In the last trading session, 86,558,919 shares of the NIO Inc.(NYSE:NIO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.62, and it changed around $1.54 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.13 Billion. NIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.99, offering almost -57.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 92.77% since then. We note from NIO Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 85.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 93.78 Million.

NIO Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended NIO as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. NIO Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO): Trading Information

Instantly NIO has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $43.22 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.13% year-to-date, but still up 0.1588 over the last five days. On the other hand, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is 0.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 65.41 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.7 day(s).

NIO Inc. (NIO) projections and forecasts

NIO Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +55.66 percent over the past six months and at a -43.94% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 27.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +36% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 107%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.02 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect NIO Inc. to make $1.21 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $195.81 Million and $550.47 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 422.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 118.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. NIO Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 57.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -0.15% per year for the next five years.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.53% of NIO Inc. shares, and 36.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.71%. NIO Inc. stock is held by 808 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.92% of the shares, which is about 107.91 Million shares worth $5.26 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.52% or 61.5 Million shares worth $3Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 31223162 shares worth $1.58 Billion, making up 2.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 15.07 Million shares worth around $858.74 Million, which represents about 1.11% of the total shares outstanding.