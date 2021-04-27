If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In today’s recent session, 3,871,439 shares of the Lufax Holding Ltd(NYSE:LU) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.34, and it changed around $0.26 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.62 Billion. LU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.17, offering almost -40.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.56, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.39% since then. We note from Lufax Holding Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.96 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Lufax Holding Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended LU as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Lufax Holding Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter.
Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Lufax Holding Ltd earnings are expected to decrease by -7.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 13.5% per year for the next five years.
Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Lufax Holding Ltd shares, and 7.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.09%. Lufax Holding Ltd stock is held by 186 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.29% of the shares, which is about 31.77 Million shares worth $451.13 Million.
Capital World Investors, with 1.07% or 26.47 Million shares worth $375.88 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 39103315 shares worth $567.78 Million, making up 1.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 9.2 Million shares worth around $133.59 Million, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.