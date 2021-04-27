If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In the last trading session, 1,305,215 shares of the GTY Technology Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:GTYH) were traded, and its beta was 0.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.5, and it changed around -$0.2 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $303.22 Million. GTYH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.28, offering almost -50.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.73% since then. We note from GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 181.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 250.37 Million.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GTYH as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH): Trading Information

Although GTYH has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.91- on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.06% year-to-date, but still down -0.0334 over the last five days. On the other hand, GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) is -0.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.64 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 63.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GTYH is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +81.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 45.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.74 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect GTY Technology Holdings Inc. to make $13.71 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.28 Million and $11.16 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 57.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.97% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares, and 44.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.26%. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. stock is held by 86 institutions, with Conifer Management, L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.47% of the shares, which is about 6.32 Million shares worth $32.76 Million.

UBS O’Connor LLC, with 7.81% or 4.31 Million shares worth $22.31 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1591971 shares worth $8.25 Million, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust held roughly 1.5 Million shares worth around $7.77 Million, which represents about 2.72% of the total shares outstanding.