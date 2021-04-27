Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Stock Forecast 2021: $95 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 1,294,092 shares of the Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:HYFM) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $53.15, and it changed around -$8.81 or -0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.8 Billion. HYFM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $95.48, offering almost -79.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $41.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.75% since then. We note from Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 347.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 446.64 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended HYFM as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM): Trading Information Today
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $77.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 45.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HYFM is forecast to be at a low of $67 and a high of $95. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +78.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 76.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.55% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. shares, and 26.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.64%. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. stock is held by 108 institutions, with AllianceBernstein, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.77% of the shares, which is about 936.27 Thousand shares worth $49.23 Million.
Driehaus Capital Management, LLC, with 1.66% or 561.36 Thousand shares worth $29.52 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 605401 shares worth $45.71 Million, making up 1.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund held roughly 507.53 Thousand shares worth around $38.32 Million, which represents about 1.5% of the total shares outstanding.
A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market
Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...
Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.
Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.
Sponsored