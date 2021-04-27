Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Stock Forecast 2021: $95 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 1,294,092 shares of the Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:HYFM) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $53.15, and it changed around -$8.81 or -0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.8 Billion. HYFM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $95.48, offering almost -79.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $41.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.75% since then. We note from Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 347.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 446.64 Million.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended HYFM as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $77.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 45.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HYFM is forecast to be at a low of $67 and a high of $95. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +78.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 76.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.55% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. shares, and 26.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.64%. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. stock is held by 108 institutions, with AllianceBernstein, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.77% of the shares, which is about 936.27 Thousand shares worth $49.23 Million.

Driehaus Capital Management, LLC, with 1.66% or 561.36 Thousand shares worth $29.52 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 605401 shares worth $45.71 Million, making up 1.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund held roughly 507.53 Thousand shares worth around $38.32 Million, which represents about 1.5% of the total shares outstanding.